Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,300 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day moving average is $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

