Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 88,969 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,969 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,006,000 after purchasing an additional 993,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,773,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,702,000 after buying an additional 880,139 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

