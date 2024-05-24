Commerce Bank Acquires 1,196 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $80.72. 523,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

