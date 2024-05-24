Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 178,251 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 119,921 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,887 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,299 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,027,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,410,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.