Commerce Bank Has $14.06 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. 3,929,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,135,853. The stock has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.62. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

