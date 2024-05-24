Commerce Bank Has $16.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.34. 706,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,556. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $259.00 and a fifty-two week high of $357.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.98 and a 200-day moving average of $324.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

