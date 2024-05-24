Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,066.53.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO traded up $12.81 on Friday, reaching $2,790.35. 29,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,588. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,015.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,826.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

