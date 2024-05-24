Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $32,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWB traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.50. The stock had a trading volume of 367,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,806. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.34. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $292.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

