Commerce Bank Sells 3,905 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $22,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 290,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77,194 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

IYW traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $141.37. The company had a trading volume of 440,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.52. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

