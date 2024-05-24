Commerce Bank Sells 798 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $20,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.40.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.68. 787,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,747. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.09 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

