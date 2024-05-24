Commerce Bank Sells 921 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $42,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,299,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,408,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after buying an additional 122,840 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.38. The stock had a trading volume of 323,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

