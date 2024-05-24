Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Compugen Trading Down 3.0 %

CGEN opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $196.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.72.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Compugen will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 350,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

