Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Set at C$13.50 by CIBC

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$13.50 price target by stock analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 8.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CMG traded up C$0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,436. The stock has a market cap of C$993.44 million, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.09. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$6.21 and a twelve month high of C$12.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$404,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 196,000 shares of company stock worth $2,020,420 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.