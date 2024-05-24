CompX International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CIX)

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

CompX International has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CompX International Stock Performance

CompX International stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. CompX International has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $302.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.82.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International ( NYSE:CIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 12.78%.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

