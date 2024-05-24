comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

SCOR stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.10. comScore has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $20.97.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($6.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($7.49). comScore had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.78%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Research analysts forecast that comScore will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 30.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 118,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in comScore by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

