Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLRS. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.01.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

VLRS stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $699.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,264.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 959,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 918,776 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 570,449 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 436.9% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 436,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 355,555 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,152,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116,299 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

