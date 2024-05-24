Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading 7.7% Higher

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 1,196,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,302,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,884.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

