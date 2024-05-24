Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 3,410.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612,351 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.17% of Global Net Lease worth $26,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Global Net Lease by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 66,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.46 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Global Net Lease

About Global Net Lease

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.