Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 249.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,242 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of W. R. Berkley worth $27,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $78.88 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

