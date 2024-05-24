Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $23.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $23,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 8.8% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $3,871,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

