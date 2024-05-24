Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $25.16 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 1,339.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612,005 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $25,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in AZEK by 537.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 76,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $44,418,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AZEK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,431 shares of company stock worth $5,897,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $46.75 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

