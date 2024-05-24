Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 57,844 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,844 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 9.88% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $26,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

