Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMRE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Costamare Price Performance

Costamare Dividend Announcement

NYSE CMRE opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Costamare has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 131,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 208,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 133,225 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth $464,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Costamare by 48.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

