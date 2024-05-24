Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and $15.14 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00055473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

