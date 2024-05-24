CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading Up 0.3%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $57.51. Approximately 1,762,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,868,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

