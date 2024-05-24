CyberConnect Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $193.79 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.72 or 0.00012692 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CyberConnect has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $193.79 million and $33.49 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberConnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,235,360 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 99,999,999.99843472 with 22,235,360.34843472 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 8.89982112 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $45,402,076.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberConnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.