Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,069,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,528,939,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,536,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,802,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,772. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,858,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,305,859. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

