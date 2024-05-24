Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Purchases Shares of 1,765 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,765 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.24. 6,964,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,649,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $525.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,077,748 shares of company stock worth $378,469,027. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

