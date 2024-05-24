Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Takes $321,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,222. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

