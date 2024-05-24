D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 3,438 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of WBD opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

