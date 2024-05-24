D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $53.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

