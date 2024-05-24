D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 51,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $144.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.46 and its 200 day moving average is $141.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 99.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

