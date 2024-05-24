D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.14% of Extreme Networks worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,002 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,802 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,170,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of EXTR opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $211.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

