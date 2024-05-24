D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.54 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,167 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

