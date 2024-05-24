D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $75.74 and a 12-month high of $107.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

