D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 22,988 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 227.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,249,254.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,209 shares of company stock valued at $18,588,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $164.01 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

