D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 274 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,514 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,780,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,240,000 after acquiring an additional 355,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $157.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $160.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.