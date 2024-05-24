D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 5,121 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 398,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $160.43 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

