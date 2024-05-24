D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 19,980 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,980 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 73,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 62,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,896,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,698,000 after acquiring an additional 397,627 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $546,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

OPCH opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

