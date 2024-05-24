D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 523 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,488,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,581,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

General Electric Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $165.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

