DEI One Day Volume Reaches $8.58 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. DEI has a market capitalization of $126.88 million and approximately $8.58 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00123013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008697 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

