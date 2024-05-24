Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.