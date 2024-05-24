Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Target Price to GBX 3,450

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,000 ($50.84) to GBX 3,450 ($43.85) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.94) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,396 ($30.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,233 ($28.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,742 ($34.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,375.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,380.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 433 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,076 ($26.39) per share, with a total value of £8,989.08 ($11,424.86). Insiders purchased a total of 452 shares of company stock valued at $943,555 over the last 90 days. 10.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.