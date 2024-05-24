Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Target Price to GBX 3,450

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,000 ($50.84) to GBX 3,450 ($43.85) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.94) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.2 %
In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 433 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,076 ($26.39) per share, with a total value of £8,989.08 ($11,424.86). Insiders purchased a total of 452 shares of company stock valued at $943,555 over the last 90 days. 10.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
