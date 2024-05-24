Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Up 37.5%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 37.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 149,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 61,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

