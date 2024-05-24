Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Up 37.5%

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMIGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 37.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 149,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 61,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Diamcor Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamcor Mining

(Get Free Report)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.