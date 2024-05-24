DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Shares Up 5.9%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. 103,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 738,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Trading Up 5.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.18 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at DMG Blockchain Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Glover sold 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$67,860.00. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

