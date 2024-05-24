DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

NASDAQ:DDI opened at $12.85 on Monday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

