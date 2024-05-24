Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,091,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 3,633,278 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $10.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -126.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. Equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,208,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,235,000 after purchasing an additional 588,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,295,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,696,000 after buying an additional 2,176,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after buying an additional 215,119 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 677,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,557,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

