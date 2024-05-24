Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 197.50 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 231,731 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

