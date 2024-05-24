Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Up 3.1%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.29 and last traded at $132.82. Approximately 515,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,027,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

