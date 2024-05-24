Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 0.5%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $795.25 and last traded at $799.45. 505,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,992,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $803.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $768.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $764.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

